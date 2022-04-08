SINKING SPRING, Pa.- Federal funds are allowing Sinking Spring to move forward with the next phase of a major improvement project.
More than $1.8 million dollars was awarded to Sinking Spring in the form a Community Project Funding Grant from the federal government.
"That is actually a very important part because with the construction cost and the market the way it is today, we were running short on funding," says Sinking Spring Borough Manager, Mike Hart.
The borough already had just over $2 million in funding in place for the project that's estimated to cost around $3.5 million.
Phase 2 of this project, which is what is about to begin, is going to create a modern four corner intersection. That will replace what they describe as a turkey foot configuration which misaligns all the roads connected there.
"Colombia Ave. is going to turn and go up to Penn Ave and connect with a new signal and the whole nine yards," says Hart.
"This has been an issue and a need for decades in this community," says Berks County Commissioner, Christian Leinbach.
The borough owns two houses that are in the path of construction which will be taken down in the immediate future.
They're going to be awarding the construction bid on the 14th of April and say it's expected to take about 210 days to complete this phase.
"There were a lot of headaches, a lot of hurdles that we had to jump over," says Hart. "I'm so glad to finally be at this point where we can actually start moving some dirt and start showing the residents progress on what we are planning to do."