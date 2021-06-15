MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. | A community near Topton is reeling -but at the same time, coming together- after a fire tears through a livestock farm.
Work now begins to clean what's left of the barn in the 400 block of High Road in Maxatawny Township. Officials say when the flames broke out Saturday morning, one farmer made the right decision, right away.
"The farmer was on location, saw the fire and here's the biggest thing that he did: he called right away," said PA State Police Trooper David Beohm. "The fire doubles in size every 30 seconds to a minute."
Investigators say the fire was caused by spontaneously combusting hay bales and was ruled accidental. No one was hurt, but three cows were lost in the fire. Beohm says had the farmer not called it in right away, he could have lost even more.
"They had water on the fire in 10 minutes," said Beohm, "which is kind of astonishing considering where this place is at. It's not downtown Reading. Just goes to show you what our volunteer firefighters do and how well they do their job."
Since the flames have died down, dozens of volunteers from the plain community have been demolishing the charred remains of the barn. Even some volunteers from outside the community helped to bring in food and drinks for the workers.
Officials tout the quick work of the volunteer firefighters. "Support your local fire company," said Beohm. "There's a lot of great men and women out there that will come out on a moment's notice, drop what they're doing to come out, save lives, save property."