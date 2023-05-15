CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A community is expressing support for a family in a time of tragedy.

Neighbors and first responders say they're devastated in the wake of a fire in Cumru Township that left a one-year-old girl dead.

It's a somber start to the week along Philadelphia Avenue in Cumru Township as neighbors recall the tragedy that happened early Saturday morning.

"They're nice people. He helped with our garden and everything. But it's really torn them apart. I was trying to get a hold of them. They're devastated," said neighbor Beatrice Kramer.

Cumru Township police say the fire happened in a home in the 700 block of Philadelphia Avenue and that the one-year-old girl didn't make it out alive.

"I've seen a lot, but this still tears you up," said volunteer firefighter Jan Dietrich.

A devastating loss, leaving neighbors at a loss for words to describe it.

"There's nothing you can say to the families that would make it any better," said Dietrich.

Police and neighbors say firefighters and the girl's father made every effort to save her.

"One of the neighbors said the father of the deceased had tried to go back into his house and it was too fully-involved and he actually went through the neighbors was hoping to break through the wall to get into his side," explained Dietrich,

In all, the fire damaged four homes. One neighbor says she's been trying to reach out to the families.

"I'm sorry it happened but we're there for you if you need us," said Kramer.

The Red Cross says it's assisting two adults and two children following the fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause.