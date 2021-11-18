It's that time of year again when everyone starts making their lists of things they want.
"I saw some clothing, some video game stuff, some gift cards," said Alison Pasierb of Lancaster County.
For five kids from Leesport, there's a lot more behind what they want this year, after they lost their parents in a murder-suicide.
"My heart just broke for these kids and this family," Pasierb said, "and I just felt the need to to help in some way."
Pasierb saw the story and reached out to the family to help the kids make a list of their own.
"Nowadays, with the internet and social media, it's easy to get messages across and help share things, so I thought it would be a great idea to make an Amazon wish list," she explained.
It's the kind of tragedy that shakes many to the core but inspires them to respond in a positive way.
"I also think most people can find it in their heart to give in a situation like this, especially when there are children involved," Pasierb said.
As people are currently creating their own lists, perhaps there's an opportunity to jot down another addition, as a community continues to rally around a family in need.
"Now we're at the point where we'd like to share the wish list and hopefully see the community come together and help out this family," Pasierb said.
View the Amazon wish list to make a donation of an item.