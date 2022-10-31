READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday.
According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
They said the second victim took off on his bike and was found in an alley a few blocks away. Investigators said he was taken to the hospital with a hip wound.
"It's senseless," said Phillip Hartline, who lives nearby. "When is it gonna stop? We need to get involved."
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, police said they were called to the 500 block of South Court. They said a 29-year-old man was shot in the mouth and taken to the hospital.
Police said all the shooting victims are in stable condition and that there is no threat to the public.
Right now, there is no word on any arrests or if the shootings are at all related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.