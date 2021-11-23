READING, Pa. – Russo Pizza has been a Penn Street staple in downtown Reading for two decades. In that time, the shop's owner says Monday's shooting is the first he's known to happen in his restaurant's part of town.
"This is the first time I see somebody fatally shot on this block since I've been here," said Carlos Salguero, owner of the pizzeria. "I mean, you hear shootings, you hear robbings — none of that stuff."
According to police, a 30-year-old man from Exeter died at Reading Hospital after being shot in the 500 block of Penn Street following an argument.
Restaurant owners recently expressed excitement about Alvernia's new Reading CollegeTowne, just blocks away. Now, they're expressing concern.
"I'm afraid that a lot of these kids are gonna miss an opportunity to help diversify the area just because, you know, now their parents are gonna be scared," Salguero said. "They're gonna want to take them home."
The Berks County district attorney also commented on the rarity of such an incident in that location of Penn Street and how it presents a slight step back for progress in downtown Reading.
"To have a shooting in this area of the city at this time of day, is just" said District Attorney John Adams, "it's not good."
Police are currently working on gathering surveillance camera images and eyewitness accounts in an effort to track down the suspect, described as a male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
"My reaction is that it's brazen, and we need to arrest the perpetrator of this offense immediately," Adams said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.