MT. PENN, Pa. – The Antietam School District and police have announced traffic changes when the new school year begins on Monday.

"We were able to work with the borough and Central Berks, along with PennDOT, to get all of the necessary permissions in place to put together and traffic plan that will hopefully help the flow of traffic around the Elementary Center and the buildings we're using," said Heidi Rochlin, superintendent of Antietam School District.

Police announce traffic pattern changes ahead of Antietam school year Directional changes will be coming to roads by Mount Penn Elementary Center starting this Sunday.

Some, however, are calling the traffic solutions a problem.

"There are five one-way streets in a three-block radius once this is passed, but they want to stop traffic congestion?," said resident Billy Jean Buckley. "Where is everyone going to go? In circles finding their way out!"

Police say there will be one-way sections on Cumberland Avenue, Grant Street and Beech Street in Mount Penn.

Buckley has lived in the area for 26 years. She says she's upset about the short notice about changes that she was told would not happen.

"The chief said no changes would be done. The school said it wasn't their idea. The borough said it wasn't their idea, and here we sit with our roads about to be changed," she said.

Some say the changes could even pose a safety hazard.

"These kids are used to coming down the streets, not used to coming up the street with cars and the crossing." Buckley said.

Police say their utmost concern is for the safety of the school children. They also say there is no easy way to accommodate everyone involved.

All of the changes come after flash flooding in July damaged the Antietam Middle Senior High School, which cannot be used this year. The plans to move students to other buildings also faced pushback, but the district says people are coming together as the school year gets closer.

"We understand some of the negativity that was initially there, but I feel like everyone is coming around and coming together," Rochlin said.