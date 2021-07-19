AMITY TWP., Pa. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a home in Berks County to go up in flames, killing two people.
Firefighters said the fast-moving fire was so intense early Sunday, they could not reach the victims who were trapped inside.
Now, the community is remembering the couple, who were members of a local church.
“It was very hot, it went up very fast," said neighbor Greg Myers.
Myers' home security camera captured the moment his neighbor’s home in the 100 block of Orchard View Drive went up in flames around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sound of screams moments later were loud enough to wake him up.
“There was fire coming out of the windows on the front and it was starting to come out under the eves of the attic. The whole roof was on fire by the time I got outside. And it was just a few minutes after it started," Myers said.
State police say the bodies of a man and woman were found in a bedroom on the second floor. Another man jumped out a second-floor window and was taken to Reading Hospital for minor injuries.
"He made several efforts himself to try to save and rescue the people that were still remained inside but was unable to," said Trooper Janssen Herb, state police fire marshal.
The Allegheny East Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists in Douglass Township says the couple was Henry and Sharon Fordham. Henry was the church’s president.
“The grief that the Conference family is feeling right now is overwhelming. I think we’re just stunned. We’re just in disbelief that this has happened. It being tragic the way it happened is just taking us off balance," said Latasha Hewitt, with the church.
As friends remembered the couple, crews used heavy machinery to tear down the rest of their home.
The flames were so intense, they caused most of the house to collapse into the basement.
“At this point the investigation is still really early, so it’s tough to determine much of anything right now. Based on what’s left here with the conditions, we’re not sure we’ll be able to get to a determination, but I’m hopeful that we can try," Herb said.
“It’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are trying to rally together and what can we do? No one knows what we can do at the moment but there’s a lot of goodwill and help available I believe," Myers said.