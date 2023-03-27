WEST READING, Pa. - A weekend of worry in the Borough of West Reading and the aftermath of the mortal situation sets in.

The Berks County Coroner so far confirmed the names of two employees of the R.M. Palmer Company that perished following Friday night's explosion. Distraught family members of others also confirmed their loved one's death.

"Our loved ones that are gone, they're watching over us," Scott Smith said. "They're with us every day."

Smith is trying to stay positive after he says his family received a call saying that his uncle, Michael Breedy, was one of the employees that never returned home Friday night.

"Mike is very kind," Smith said. "He's very outgoing. He's willing to listen and help you and teach you along the way of things that you didn't know."

The Berks County Coroner's Office confirmed the names of two victims so far: 49-year-old Amy Sandoe of Ephrata and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz of Reading.

MORE: West Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion More info on the story including photos and past articles

"It's not just the picture on the TV," Christine Leonhard said. "They were an integral part of the community."

Leonhardt says she met Cruz 16 years ago and their friendship grew over the years.

"It was always a pleasure to be in his company and hear his stories," Leonhardt said. "He was a hardworking person that went to work every day, and was just a nice person to be around."

Loved ones of the other victims are still too devasted to speak out.

"I go home and I'm jumping out of my sleep that my sister is in the rubble and yelling at me as I'm falling asleep," Frankie Gonzalez said.

We spoke to Gonzalez Saturday afternoon. He stayed hopeful all weekend that his sister, 45-year-old Diana Cedeno, would be found alive. Though her death has not yet been confirmed, Gonzalez says like Beedy, Sandoe, and Cruz, Cedeno never made it home.