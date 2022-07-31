FLEETWOOD, Pa. – "Jackson was such an amazing kid," said Kayla Radcliffe, Jackson's mother.

"We miss him every day," she said. "Everyone misses him, and we love him."

Jackson never got to see his third birthday. The toddler, who was just 18 months old at the time, fought endlessly against acute myeloid leukemia.

It's a type of blood cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells.

"He battled his disease for about a year and a half between CHOP (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia) and the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital," said Melissa Mest, Jackson's mother.

On July 12, 2019, he unfortunately lost his battle-but his family has not given up on keeping his legacy going.

"Jackson was the best little boy in the whole world," said Jessica Smith, Jackson's aunt.

His family hosted the first benefit in his memory: Rock Out Childhood Cancer. It was at the Evergreen German Club in Fleetwood.

"We have local artists, performers and bands that are playing," Mest said of the event, which took place Saturday. "We have Cosplayers Care, we have a bunch of kids' activities."

The proceeds of the benefit go towards Jackson's fund at CHOP, which helps with finding better treatments for acute myeloid leukemia and supporting oncology social work programs.

"If we can be a part of that, even a small way, by shining the light that was Jackson on other people," Mest said, "that's what we're trying to do today."

"We are just hoping to help raise money to help cure those kids," said Radcliffe.