WEST READING, Pa. - It's a painful pull at the edge of the explosion zone for people who have watched this scene switch from search-and-rescue, to recovery, and now investigation and clean up.

"I am just so saddened over it for the lives that were lost for those that worked here," said Angela Weidenhammer of Sinking Spring.

Where Monday morning breakfast plans become much more.

"My friend and I, we decided to go to the West Reading Diner. We hear they were accepting and doing a fundraiser," said Weidenhammer.

The scene has changed substantially overnight.

Gone are the many first responders who worked around the clock to find the missing. They're now replaced by clean-up crews while investigators still linger.

The longtime Berks County resident said she has nothing to compare to this.

"No, I can't remember anything this big. I'm sure there was but this one was so close to home it really touches my heart for the people," said Weidenhammer.

Hearts have been touched, and now as the first week begins in the wake of this tragedy, more and more hands are reaching out.

"Somehow my heart was just saying I wanted to do something, I wanted to be a part of giving to those that are hurting at this time," said Weidenhammer.