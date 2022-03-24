READING, Pa. – Reading's City Park is quiet now, but this Sunday, the voices of community leaders calling for an end to violence will echo throughout.
"There have been situations where we don't feel safe at home just because of the violence going on," said Angel Gonzalez, co-founder of the One Love Project.
The One Love Project is a Reading organization that promotes wellness in the LGBTQ community.
This Sunday, Gonzalez and One Love Project co-founder Timothy Nye are organizing a march as part of a movement given a recent spike in violence in the area.
That spike included a shooting at the busy Berkshire Square shopping center in Wyomissing this past weekend that left one person dead.
Last week, an 18-year-old was killed and several others wounded at Reading's Brookline Park.
"We are in our late 20s, and it's sad for us to see our community, especially the young ones, going through all of this and being victims of the violence," Gonzalez said.
"A lot of people, I feel like they're finding that there's a lot more negative happening in the community right now," Nye said.
They said it is negativity they are looking to make a thing of the past.
"Our goal is to get a group of people that do all of these positive things in the community to gather Sunday," said Nye.
Organizers are asking everyone coming out to the march to meet at the band shell at City Park at 5:30 p.m., and they said it will end here with a vigil.