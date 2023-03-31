WEST READING, Pa. - Today marks one week since a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading.

The community, along with its neighbors in Reading, will gather Friday tonight to pay tribute to the seven people who died.

A vigil will take place at the Parkview Road pedestrian footbridge.

It will start at 7:30 p.m..

People are invited to gather at Bethany Lutheran Church at 6:00 p.m.

They will then walk to the bridge for the vigil.

A memorial will be set up on the West Reading side of the bridge where people can place flowers and pictures.