KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A petition circulating online is creating conversation in Kutztown about the future of the popular Strand Theatre. No movies have shown at the small hometown cinema since the end of June, and it has people wondering why.

"I live two steps away," said Jake Lackey, a junior at Kutztown University. "It does kind of stink that there are no $5 movies anymore."

Robby Wilding, also a junior at K.U., agrees.

"Cheap ticket prices. Cheap food," he said. "Everything was very well priced out for a cheap college student, just like me, of course."

The Strand's doors have been locked since the death of Paul Angstadt, a former Reading mayor and the theater's longtime owner, on June 20.

Lee Thompson created an online petition asking that information about plans for the theater be shared with a curious and vocal audience. In just six days, 500 people signed the petition.

"The Strand is by no means something to ignore," Thompson said. "We want them to know that if they are doing something for the community, to have us be a part of it. Don't have private meetings."

Kutztown Community Partnership said it's working with Angstadt's estate on future plans for the theater, including the possibility of adding performing arts, pending a potential sale agreement. Organizers declined to provide any further comment.

"We have some people that are going to buy it," Thompson said, "but we still don't know what's going to happen to it."

As for residents and university students, they just want the now-empty hometown staple to come back to life.

"I'd be fine with anything happening that's not this," Lackey said.

Kutztown Community Partnership is asking for anyone interested in helping with the future of the Strand to visit its website.