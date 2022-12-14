READING, Pa - It's a point of positivity for an anti-youth violence nonprofit and justice following arrests in the Brookline Park shooting that left person dead and three others wounded.

“I was happy but I was ecstatic,” said Seleda Simmons, with the Real Deal 610 the one thing I'm very happy with is the results our District Attorney is bringing.”

She says she feels like we only talk to her when something bad happens involving youth, but on the heels of a break in that case, she's teaming up once again with the community development "TLC Fore Reading" for some holiday events.

"It's the holiday season right now we have a toy drive going on,” said Tillman Sims with TLC Fore Reading.

There are a number of drop off locations for the toy drive including right here at 645 Penn Street.

"We will have a wrap party at Schlegel's Fieldhouse, so all the toys that we collected we will have everyone come through,” said Sims.

That's not all, on Saturday, kids will be treated to a holiday dinner, more presents, and entertainment.

“The brunch in peace,” said Sims. “So we are going to serve up to 70 to 100 kids a brunch on Stirling mansion's grounds inside. Fully catered."

It all wraps up with a Santa train ride right before Christmas Eve, on December 23rd. TLC Fore Reading & The Real Deal say they're doing this holiday partnership to bring events with genuine connections to youth.

"With all these toy drives and events that go on ,yes they all have meaning, they all have purpose but with what I'm trying to do is give a little more history to it a little more deeper purpose,” Sims said.