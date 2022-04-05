BIRDSBORO, Pa.- Fuel prices spiked last month and have since gone down slightly, but high costs are still putting a pinch on companies that use fuel for operations.
"This year is going to be a roller coaster year," says Brad Stephenson, co-owner of New Castle Lawn & Landscape. "We have budgets for everything; we're looking at pricing on a weekly basis right now."
Different companies are taking different measures to offset the increased cost of fuel.
"We're focusing on efficiencies and how we can be more efficient, so wasted trips need to be down to a minimum," says Stephenson.
He says things like making sure they have the supplies needed for a job on site and eliminating driving back and forth so frequently are some of the things they're doing.
"All the jobs that we priced and had contracts signed, we're keeping those prices the same," says Stephenson. "We're not going to be adding fuel surcharges."
They will be factoring fuel costs into pricing for future jobs.
Some trash haulers have added fuel charges to bills to offset the above average price of fuel.
Companies that have had to make adjustments say they're doing their best to limit passing too much cost on to the customer.
"Everybody knows that fuel costs are high, so everybody knows they're going to be paying more with inflation rates the way they are," says Stephenson.