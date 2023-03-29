Concrete spill 222

Crews work to clean up a concrete spill on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township. 

 WFMZ-TV / Patrick Manwiller

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - An accident involving spilled concrete tied up traffic along a busy stretch of road Wednesday morning. 

State Police say a tri-axle dump truck hauling wet concrete was travelling south on Route 222 near Kutztown Road just before 7 a.m. 

Authorities say the truck hit a pothole, which caused its rear gate to dislodge. 

The concrete was dumped over a mile stretch of Route 222. PennDOT and local fire crews responded and performed the cleanup. 

222 southbound alternated between a single lane of traffic and a full closure for the duration of the cleanup. 

The roadway was clear full reopened by 10:42 a.m. 

