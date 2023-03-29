MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - An accident involving spilled concrete tied up traffic along a busy stretch of road Wednesday morning.

State Police say a tri-axle dump truck hauling wet concrete was travelling south on Route 222 near Kutztown Road just before 7 a.m.

Authorities say the truck hit a pothole, which caused its rear gate to dislodge.

The concrete was dumped over a mile stretch of Route 222. PennDOT and local fire crews responded and performed the cleanup.

222 southbound alternated between a single lane of traffic and a full closure for the duration of the cleanup.

The roadway was clear full reopened by 10:42 a.m.