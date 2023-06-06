MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Maidencreek Township supervisors conducted the eighth night of an ongoing conditional use public hearing for an application for a warehouse at Route 222 and Evansville Road.

The proceedings Tuesday night involved three hours of cross examination of two previous witnesses for the applicant, Maidencreek Associates, L.P., Plymouth Meeting.

Cornelius Brown, a principal with Bohler Engineer, testified at the May 30 hearing as an expert in land development and technical design services.

Michael Baltrusaitis, an environmental health and safety professional from Pennoni Associates, Jessup, Lackawanna County, gave his testimony at a hearing on April 26.

Many of the questions from the registered parties raised objections from the attorney for the applicant, claiming the questions were beyond the scope of the original testimony.

Lengthy questioning from parties has been responsible for prolonging the hearings, and has also prevented cross-examination to occur during the same night as a witness's testimony.

Maidencreek Associates filed litigation against the township in February alleging that the township’s pace of meetings and the process of questions by members of the public had not been fair.

Last month, Berks County Judge J. Benjamin Nevius ruled on the complaint and ordered that the hearings be run by a neutral hearing officer.

Wyomissing attorney Jeff Butkowski was appointed by Nevius to serve as the hearing officer to make decisions on sustaining or overruling any objections and to make sure the testimony is received in a timely and orderly manner.

The court order also required the township to begin holding two hearings per month.

The hearings – which began in November - will most likely continue through most of this year, as there are 20 members of the public who have registered as parties to the proceedings, meaning each of those individuals will have an opportunity to present their own cases with witnesses after the applicant completes his testimony.

Maidencreek Associates is seeking a conditional use to allow the construction of a 930,000 square-foot building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing.

Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional use approval from the township supervisors. The applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive conditional use.

The facility is being proposed on an 80.76-acre tract on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.

The next two hearings have been scheduled for June 14 and July 11 6:30 p.m. at the township building. The date for a second hearing in July has not yet been determined.