College graduation season is in full swing this weekend in our area.

Kutztown University:

Kutztown University in Berks County celebrated its spring commencement.

More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees.

Undergraduate students got their degrees on Saturday. A ceremony for graduate students was held Friday night.

Cedar Crest College:

In Lehigh County, Cedar Crest College celebrates the Class of 2023.

The school held its 153rd commencement Saturday morning at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Before the commencement began, there was a nurse pinning ceremony for graduates of that program.

Albright College:

In Reading, Albright College's 163rd commencement ceremony was held at the Santander Arena.

The school celebrated the achievement of hundreds of new graduates.

More than 300 Bachelor's degrees were handed out, along with 39 Master's degrees.

Alvernia University:

Alvernia University in Reading celebrated its graduates.

Two separate commencement ceremonies were held at the school's stadium on Saturday.

Pennsylvania's Secretary of Education, Khalid Mumin, was a special guest at the commencement.