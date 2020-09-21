READING, Pa. - The betterment of Berks County's transportation infrastructure will be the big topic of a discussion involving the county's delegation of U.S. House members.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced Monday that it will host its 2020 Congressional Conversation on Friday, Oct. 9, starting at 7:30 a.m., using the Remo platform.
U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats, and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican, have been invited to participate in the virtual discussion.
In partnership with Albright College's Center for Excellence in Local Government, municipal leaders have been invited to join the question-and-answer session, because the main topic will be the need for transportation infrastructure funding, officials said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local businesses and budgets will also be on the event's agenda.
The cost to participate in the conversation is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Registration can be completed on the chamber's website.