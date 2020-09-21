Berks Congressional delegation - Madeleine Dean, Chrissy Houlahan, and Dan Meuser

L to R: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser

READING, Pa. - The betterment of Berks County's transportation infrastructure will be the big topic of a discussion involving the county's delegation of U.S. House members.

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced Monday that it will host its 2020 Congressional Conversation on Friday, Oct. 9, starting at 7:30 a.m., using the Remo platform.

U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats, and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican, have been invited to participate in the virtual discussion.

In partnership with Albright College's Center for Excellence in Local Government, municipal leaders have been invited to join the question-and-answer session, because the main topic will be the need for transportation infrastructure funding, officials said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local businesses and budgets will also be on the event's agenda.

The cost to participate in the conversation is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Registration can be completed on the chamber's website.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.