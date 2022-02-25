READING, Pa. -- Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visited Opportunity House in Reading today.

The lawmaker, who represents parts of Berks and Chester counties, took a tour of of the emergency shelter.

She says she's grateful for the opportunity to learn more about what the shelter does to help those impacted by homelessness.

Houlahan says she tries to get to places like Opportunity House so she can share the experiences with other lawmakers in Washington.

She says those experiences have helped form legislation, including some involving mental health support for veterans.

"Specifically, we want to make sure we're meeting people where they are in the communities that they are, and that doesn't mean necessarily that they're always at RVAs. So this is one of the ways we're able to legislate and provide resources to places like the Opportunity House," Houlahan said.

Houlahan says Opportunity House is a wonderful resource for those experiencing homelessness, including veterans.

She says she's looking at ways to help lower rising rent costs.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you