READING, Pa. -- Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visited Opportunity House in Reading today.
The lawmaker, who represents parts of Berks and Chester counties, took a tour of of the emergency shelter.
She says she's grateful for the opportunity to learn more about what the shelter does to help those impacted by homelessness.
Houlahan says she tries to get to places like Opportunity House so she can share the experiences with other lawmakers in Washington.
She says those experiences have helped form legislation, including some involving mental health support for veterans.
"Specifically, we want to make sure we're meeting people where they are in the communities that they are, and that doesn't mean necessarily that they're always at RVAs. So this is one of the ways we're able to legislate and provide resources to places like the Opportunity House," Houlahan said.
Houlahan says Opportunity House is a wonderful resource for those experiencing homelessness, including veterans.
She says she's looking at ways to help lower rising rent costs.