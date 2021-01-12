Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who serves parts of Berks and Montgomery counties, is one of nine impeachment managers named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Dean is on the judiciary committee and is an attorney.
The managers will be tasked with prosecuting President Trump in a Senate trial if the House impeaches him on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment.
I am honored to serve as an impeachment manager among my esteemed colleagues — it is for the sake of our country, not hate of one man or anyone, but for the love of our country and constitution. https://t.co/V9hAEZObRI— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 13, 2021