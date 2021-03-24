HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen its museums and historic sites, including two in Berks County, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Wednesday that it will reopen the sites on April 30 with reduced hours of operation and limited capacity.
The 23 locations include the Conrad Weiser Homestead in Heidelberg Township and the Daniel Boone Homestead in Exeter Township.
Others close to Berks County include the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Lebanon County and the Ephrata Cloister in Lancaster County.
Face masks and social distancing will be required of all visitors, volunteers and staff.
Welcome Back! 😀 @PHMC will begin welcoming visitors to state-owned historic sites and museums on Friday, April 30 with reduced hours of operation & limited capacity. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/XVJPF5dUPs pic.twitter.com/Jz0UBt0ceA— PA Historical & Museum Commission (@PHMC) March 24, 2021