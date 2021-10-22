On a crisp fall night, the seniors at Conrad Weiser School District took the field for one last time.
"It's great, a great community thing," Scout Defensive Coordinator Mike Robinson said. "The fans, the community knows what happened to him. We had one play for him in this game, his last senior game and what a way to do it."
For one play, senior Evan Traynor was back in the game he loves so much.
You see, early in the season, Evan got hurt in a game and lost a kidney. So he's been watching from the sidelines ever since.
But for one play, he was right back in the thick of things.
"I was not expecting this at all, I was totally surprised. That's why I'm so emotional about it, and this game means so much to me," Evan said. "I've been playing since I was a little kid and I just had a crazy injury which ended everything."
"Most kids would have gave up or they would have been really down on themselves and that hasn't happened," Evan's dad Gabe Traynor said. "It's been hard on him. It's been hard on me. It's been hard for everybody, coach Moyerl he's taken it really hard, but the future is bright and he's ready for that and that's what matters!"
"This night means everything," Evan said. "I'm just so happy that I'm loved by my family and my friends and my football team and everyone here and I love them back."