READING, Pa. - COVID-19 and supply chain setbacks continue to delay the opening of the Schlegel Park Pool in Reading.
Construction workers, not swimmers, currently occupy the pool as much-needed improvements continue.
"Coping and tiling and tomorrow there's going to be crack remediation at the pool and then there's going to be some landscaping done also," said Managing Director, Abe Amoros.
As work on the pool goes on, the city is still awaiting a key piece in the process when it comes to bringing the pool closer to completion.
"The big delay was a trench gutter that was ordered and that was ordered last year, but the vendor had problems with supplies. It's going to be shipped on July the 6th. Hopefully we will get it July 8th or 9th," continued Amoros.
With this much needed item still in limbo, the city does not want to get swimmers hopes up, especially on a hot day.
"We don't have a definitive date yet and we are still working with the contractor on some other issues but we've put a full court press on," said Amoros.
City Council approved the 1.3 million dollar pool rehabilitation project during the heat of last year's summer, mostly lost to the pandemic. Despite setbacks, the city continues to push forward.
"We've made our voices known to the contractor so we are hoping to have resolution to this sooner or later," continued Amoros.