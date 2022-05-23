READING, Pa. - Construction is underway at North 4th and Elm streets in Reading, where Mayor Eddie Moran said a Super Natural Produce supermarket could open by the end of the year.
"Its opening day is closer than we may think," said Mayor Moran.
The multi-million-dollar project is set in a part of the city that is described as a food desert. The store will take the place of a blighted building. It has been two years since it was announced, but Mayor Moran says no major advancements were made then.
"Today, we proudly show that common goals can make a huge difference in our community," said Mayor Moran.
Officials with the supermarket will be consulting with local health institutions to offer fresh produce. It is a project the supermarket's owner Leo Sanchez said will serve everyone.
Commissioner Michael Rivera translated for him.
"It's not only going to provide food, but it's also going to provide jobs to this area," he said.
Developers have said it could bring 150 jobs. The upper level is expected to house a tortilla factory and produce distribution center. Rivera said this was Sanchez's dream when he first saw the building.
"We're looking forward to finishing this project and doing many other projects here in the City and other cities as well," said Sanchez.