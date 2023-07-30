SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A quick-service chain is coming soon, and another is proposed on a main thoroughfare in Berks County.

Construction on a Popeyes restaurant is underway on Lot No. 5 of the Members First Subdivision on Route 422 in South Heidelberg Township. The site is located just west of Green Valley Road, next to the recently approved Tommy’s Car Wash, according to an announcement on the township’s Facebook page.

The 2,311-square-foot eatery, with a single-lane drive-thru, is expected to open in the fall or early winter of this year.

Also, a 2,400-square-foot Starbucks is proposed on Lot No. 1 of the Members First Subdivision on Route 422/Penn Avenue.

The plan, which calls for a Starbucks with drive-thru and dine-in service, will be reviewed as part of the South Heidelberg Township Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Popeyes, known for its fried chicken, biscuits and other Southern favorites, originated in New Orleans in 1972. The chain is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs.

Popeyes has more than 3,700 restaurants globally, including other regional Popeyes locations on North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, East High Street in Pottstown, North Broad Street in Hatfield Township, South West End Boulevard in Quakertown, North Ninth Street in Stroudsburg, Hanover Avenue in Allentown, and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.

The region's newest Popeyes restaurant opened in late December at 1935 S. Fourth St. in Allentown, and another Popeyes restaurant with a drive-thru has been proposed at 701 N. 19th St. in Allentown.

Menu highlights include a wide array of chicken options, including nuggets, tenders, sandwiches and signature chicken boxes and meals; seafood selections such as a classic flounder fish sandwich and quarter-pound popcorn shrimp meal; and sides such as coleslaw, homestyle mac and cheese and mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy.

Coffee shop chain Starbucks, connecting with millions of customers daily in more than 80 markets, opened its first store - offering fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world - in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1971.

The business' name was inspired by the classic Herman Melville novel “Moby-Dick,” evoking the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders. In the 1851 tale, Starbuck was the name of the first mate on the whaling ship Pequod.

Starbucks serves up a vast selection of specialty drinks, including lattes such as chestnut praline and cinnamon dolce; mochas such as peppermint and toasted white chocolate; Frappuccino blended beverages such as caramel brulee and java chip; and Starbucks Refreshers, made with fruit juice and lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract, such as pineapple passionfruit and strawberry acai.

Customers also can enjoy various food offerings, including sous vide egg bites, breakfast sandwiches and wraps, lunch sandwiches and bakery items such as bagels, brownies, croissants and danishes.

In addition to the proposed Starbucks and under-construction Popeyes, other Route 422 land development news includes a Stor4U indoor storage facility that’s been approved on Lot No. 4 (next to Popeye’s) and a Tommy’s Car Wash that’s been approved on Lot No. 3.

Construction on the 5,315-square-foot car wash is underway with a scheduled opening of fall/early winter 2023, according to the township's announcement.

Construction on the 40,000-square-foot indoor storage facility, with climate-controlled self-storage units, is currently not planned in 2023.