READING, Pa. – Officials in Reading will soon have a deeper understanding of the parking landscape in the city.
Reading City Council voted Monday night to award a contract for a comprehensive parking study to Desman Design Management, Pittsburgh, at a cost of $123,499.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman noted that the parking authority is conducting its own parking study focusing on the core downtown area.
Waltman said the city's study led by Desman will be citywide. The purpose is to give the city a tool to better manage public parking resources and to anticipate future parking needs for the revitalization of the city.
Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the city received six proposals, but chose Desman because it has a working knowledge of the city through work it has done for the parking authority.
"This study will be a most suitable complement to the Downtown Plus Strategic Plan," Abodalo said.
Lee Olsen, chairman of the planning commission, said the study should prove beneficial to the city because almost every development plan that comes before city council has to deal with parking requirements.
In other business, council voted Monday night to approve an updated subdivision and land development ordinance, also known as a SALDO. According to David N. Peris, Reading's planning and zoning manager, the purpose of the amendments is to streamline the process and make it "as painless as possible" for developers and other applicants.