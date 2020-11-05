As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, Berks County is no exception.
"We're seeing numbers closer to what we saw in May,” said Dr. Debra Powell, an infectious disease specialist at Reading Hospital.
Powell says cases are on the upswing and so are hospitalizations.
“It's starting to build, we still have availability in the hospital but we don't want to overwhelm our health system,” said Powell.
State health officials reported 2900 new cases in Pennsylvania Thursday. The state's death toll stands at more than 8900, and with two new deaths in Berks County recorded, the local toll is now at 432.
"We still have to continue to do what we've been saying all along, wearing your masks, socially distancing, etc. so I think it needs to be reinforced,” said Powell.
Powell says that warning is especially important as we head into the holiday season.
"I think it's going to be hard going through Thanksgiving and Christmas but we still have to advocate for our most vulnerable people, like the elderly."
She's urging families to gather and celebrate safely.
"As we're getting into the holidays again try to stay in a smaller setting, don't invite your entire family over for Thanksgiving,” said Powell.
The county’s case spike comes as Reading City Hall remains closed. Mayor Eddie Moran announced earlier this week that three employees tested positive for COVID-19. He says the building has been disinfected and sanitized and will reopen to employees again on Monday.