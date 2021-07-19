AMITY TWP., Pa. - Findings from an autopsy Monday reveal the couple killed in a house fire over the weekend died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.
The Berks County Coroner's Office also confirms the victims are Henry Fordham III and Sharon Fordham.
The couple died in a house fire in the 100 block of Orchard View Road in Amity Township early Sunday. They were found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence.
A third person was injured while attempting to rescue the two victims, state police say.