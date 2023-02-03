READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries.

45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.

Hertzog was shot January 31, 1998 in the 1100 block of Birch Street in Reading. Her brother, then 18-year-old Brian Hertzog, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Reading Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's office are also investigating.