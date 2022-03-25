READING, Pa. -- The Berks County coroner's office was called for a shooting victim in Reading Friday.
The office confirmed it was called for a shooting victim on 183 in the area of Route 12 in the City of Reading.
Stay with 69 News for more updates.
READING, Pa. -- The Berks County coroner's office was called for a shooting victim in Reading Friday.
The office confirmed it was called for a shooting victim on 183 in the area of Route 12 in the City of Reading.
Stay with 69 News for more updates.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.