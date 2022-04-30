The coroner was called to the area of a pond in Amity Township, Berks County.
The coroner's office responded to Pine Lane near Leaf Creek Court Saturday evening.
At this point, details are limited.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene said a dive team was seen in the area.
County dispatchers confirmed the coroner was also called to the scene.
So far, authorities have provided no information on who died or possible cause of death.
