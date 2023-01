RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township.

The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive.

The coroner's office confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the accident. It remains under investigation.