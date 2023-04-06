BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash in Bern Township Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Route 183 and Fairview Drive around 12:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
Initial reports indicated the crash was between a car and tractor trailer.
Officials say Route 183 is closed between Palisades Drive and West Leesport Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
