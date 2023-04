SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fatal crash closed a road in South Heidelberg Township Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Fritztown Road near East Galen Hall Road. The Berks County Coroner's Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

The 1100 and 1200 blocks of Fritztown Road were closed for hours while the crash was investigated.

No word at this time what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.