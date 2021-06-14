JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a tractor-trailer involved crash in Berks County, communication officials confirm.
The Berks County Communication Center tells 69 News Route 183 is closed between Shartlesville Road and New Schafferstown Road.
Emergency responders are on the scene of crash that happened near the Penn-Bernville Elementary School in Jefferson Township.
Berks County Department of Emergency Services expects the area to reopen to traffic around 3:30 p.m.
