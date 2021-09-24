BERN TWP., Pa. — Berks County reached a grim milestone Friday, with the coroner announcing the 1,000 death his office has confirmed as being attributed to COVID-19. An additional 26 deaths are listed as probable.
Coroner Jonn Hollenbach reported two new deaths Friday. A 90-year-old woman died at Reading Hospital, and an 89-year-old man died at St. Joseph Medical Center. Both patients had tested positive for the coronavirus, Hollenbach said.
The 1,000 death comes nearly 18 months after the coroner reported Berks County's first COVID-19 death, that of a 94-year-old woman at Reading Hospital on March 27, 2020.
The coroner's tally includes people who died of COVID in Berks, regardless of whether they were county residents.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's count for Berks, which stood at 1,083 on Friday, is the number of all county residents who have died of COVID-19, whether they died in Berks or elsewhere. The state said that is a rate of one death for every 257 county residents.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has reported 41,060 confirmed and 12,787 probable cases of COVID-19 in Berks. More than 155,000 residents have tested negative for the virus.
As of Friday, 203,734 Berks residents are fully vaccinated; 22,599 are partially vaccinated, according to the state DOH.