BETHEL TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner was requested late Tuesday afternoon to respond to the scene of a crash on Interstate 78.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, about two miles west of the Frystown/Route 645 interchange in Bethel Township.
Initial reports from dispatchers were that the crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer and that a person was pinned beneath the trailer.
At least two other people were reported to have been injured.
I-78 West is closed about 4-1/2 miles ahead of the scene at Exit 13 (Route 501), according to emergency dispatchers.
Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released any information about the crash.