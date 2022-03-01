READING, Pa. -- The Berks County coroner has identified a man who was shot to death in Reading last weekend.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Green Street on Feb. 26.
Coroner officials said the victim is 23-year-old Jackson J. Reyes Negron.
They say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The Berks County District Attorney said previously it was a domestic incident between on woman's boyfriend and her ex.
Negron and 21-year-old Deivis Gutierrez Garcia got into a verbal confrontation. That's when officials said Garcia pulled out a gun allegedly shot Negron four or five times.
He died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Authorities are still searching for Garcia.
His last known address is on Mulberry Street in Reading. We're told by the DA he has some relationship to gangs in the city.
Anyone with information should contact Reading Police or Crime Alert Berks.