BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner has identified the two young people killed after a vehicle fled police and crashed into a tree early Thursday.
Michael Brooks Jr., 20, and a 15-year-old girl from Lebanon were pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. at the scene of the wreck in Bern Township, the coroner said. The coroner is not releasing the girl's name because of her age.
Brooks Jr., of Reading, was a passenger in the front seat and the teen was riding in the back seat of the vehicle that crashed into a tree on County Welfare Road around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt, and preliminary reports indicate they died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
Their manner of death has not been determined yet, pending the completion of the police investigation.
Just before the crash, Bern Township officers on patrol came across the car and turned around to get behind. The driver of the vehicle, who survived the wreck, took off, police said.
The cops tried to catch up to the car, but the brief getaway attempt ended when police caught up and saw that the car had slammed into a tree near the entrance of Berks Career and Technology Center.
The officers rendered aid, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two passengers died at the scene.
County Welfare Road was shut down for hours as police investigated.