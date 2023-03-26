WEST READING, Pa. - Search and recovery efforts have now turned to the investigation phase at the site of a deadly factory explosion in West Reading.

Seven people are dead after the blast Friday evening at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory. Several of those people were found as emergency crews worked 24/7 through the weekend, sifting through the rubble.

One person was found alive. All those missing are now believed to be accounted for, authorities said Sunday night.

The Berks County coroner released the names of the first two victims.

Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, were among the seven killed in the blast, the coroner said late Sunday night.

"We are still awaiting for the coroner to confirm the remaining individuals identities, but we do believe them to be the remaining presumptive missing individuals," said Chief Wayne Holben, West Reading police.

The coroner said forensic examinations are needed to positively identify the other five victims. Autopsies are expected to be completed by the end of the week, the coroner said, as his office conducts death investigations into the cause and manner of death for all victims.

The woman pulled alive from the rubble was found overnight Friday into Saturday. Authorities say the woman was injured but conscious, but further details about her condition are not known.

At least ten people were injured.

A few buildings, an apartment building, a business across the street and several homes in the area have damage from the blast.

As a precaution, three buildings will be condemned around the current site as they moving into the investigation phase of the operation.

The West Reading Mayor is urging anyone who has damaged property to contact her directly as well as their insurance company.

The street closure will remain in effect. Second Avenue and Franklin to Penn Avenue will remain closed indefinitely.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.