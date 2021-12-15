Crash involving school bus in Berks
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Two people from the Lehigh Valley and one person from Reading are among the four people killed in crashes on I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night.

Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, and August D. Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, were killed in a crash involving four vehicles just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-78 eastbound near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

The driver of an empty school bus did not see traffic stopped in a construction zone, and hit a car, causing it to become lodged underneath the bus, state police said. The bus then hit another car, pushing it into a tractor-trailer, police said.

The coroner's office also identified the two people that died in a second crash Tuesday night, in Upper Tulpehocken Township. A tractor-trailer did not slow down for stopped traffic, causing a five-vehicle chain reaction crash, state police said. Two tractor-trailers, a van, a sedan and an SUV were involved.

Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, and Jonny L. Young, 54, of Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County, were killed in that crash, according to the coroner's office.

Both wrecks closed a 12-mile stretch of I-78 for hours overnight. The highway was completely reopened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.