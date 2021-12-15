TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Two people from the Lehigh Valley and one person from Reading are among the four people killed in crashes on I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night.
Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, and August D. Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, were killed in a crash involving four vehicles just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-78 eastbound near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.
The driver of an empty school bus did not see traffic stopped in a construction zone, and hit a car, causing it to become lodged underneath the bus, state police said. The bus then hit another car, pushing it into a tractor-trailer, police said.
The coroner's office also identified the two people that died in a second crash Tuesday night, in Upper Tulpehocken Township. A tractor-trailer did not slow down for stopped traffic, causing a five-vehicle chain reaction crash, state police said. Two tractor-trailers, a van, a sedan and an SUV were involved.
Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, and Jonny L. Young, 54, of Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County, were killed in that crash, according to the coroner's office.
Both wrecks closed a 12-mile stretch of I-78 for hours overnight. The highway was completely reopened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.