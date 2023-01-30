UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday.

Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

The men were passengers in a car that was hit by a tractor-trailer, the coroner said.

Upper Macungie Township police said the car was trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard from Folk Road when it was hit.

Both men died of head injuries, according to the coroner, who ruled their deaths accidental.

The accident is being investigated by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the county's Crash Reconstruction Task Force.