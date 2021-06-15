Jefferson Twp. crash

Crash in Jefferson Township. 

 Chad Blimline, 69 News

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner has identified the 31-year-old man who died in a crash on Route 183 on Monday.

Matthew Clemens, of Florida, was killed when the car he was driving hit a bridge, then was struck by a tractor-trailer, and ended up going down an embankment into the creek below, the coroner said.

Route 183 was closed for hours during the day Monday between Shartlesville and New Schafferstown roads.

A bridge inspector was sent to the scene to check the stability of the bridge, said PennDOT.

The truck driver was injured but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

