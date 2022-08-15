BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend.

Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street.

An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to confirm the cause of death.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams told 69 News on Saturday that the shooting stemmed from a "domestic incident between family members" and that it appeared to involve self-defense. He said investigators are working to determine whether the use of force was justified.