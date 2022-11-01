BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend.

The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done Thursday.

Another victim was taken to the hospital after jumping from a second-floor window of the home. Officials have not provided any information about that person's injuries.