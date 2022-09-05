BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend.

Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.

They added that Rommel was hit while he was picking up items that had dropped on the road.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene, according to the Exeter Township police, who said Monday that their investigation is ongoing.