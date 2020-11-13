I-176 crash in Berks

CUMRU TWP., Pa. -  The Berks County coroner's office has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. 

The crash happened at around 6:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-176 in Cumru Township, officials say. 

Larry R. Murphy, 75, of Exeter Township was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities report, there was a 2-vehicle crash involving Murphy's car and another vehicle. Murphy was walking across the roadway when he was struck by another vehicle, not involved in the previous crash. 

Police shut down the highway between Routes 422 and 724 while they investigated.

According to officials, the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death is accidental and no autopsy is planned. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.