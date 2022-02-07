SPRING TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner has identified a man who died after a fire broke out at a home Sunday in Spring Township.
The man was identified as 91-year-old Andrew Bem, according to the coroner's office.
Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Miller Road. Crews had already begun overhaul procedures after getting control of the fire by 8:30 p.m.
The house caught fire again due to a flash fire in the ceiling around 10 p.m. The department had also run into some supply issues and had to call in tankers to help put out the fire.
An autopsy for Bem is scheduled for Thursday.